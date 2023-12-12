A missing woman whose belongings were found in a riverside park is most likely to have "entered the water", police searching for her have said.

Married mother-of-three Gaynor Lord was last seen on Friday afternoon as she left work in Norwich city centre, prompting four days of intense searching by police and rescue teams.

On Tuesday, underwater search specialists were brought in to help with the operation centred on the city's Wensum Park, where the 55-year-old's clothes and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered on Friday night.

Her coat was found in the water, said police, and her belongings were identified by ID in her handbag. When they visited her home, they found she had failed to return home from work.

Police said on Tuesday lunchtime that the "most likely scenario is that Gaynor entered the water".

Supt Wes Hornigold said: "Gaynor left work early and didn’t take her normal route home. We haven’t been able to establish why she left early and her disappearance is out of character so we are naturally concerned for her welfare.

“There’s no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm and while we have a number of inquiries ongoing, given where her clothing was found and other items, there is a real possibility she has entered the water.

“We’ve been liaising with the National Crime Agency (NCA) who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we’re seeking assistance from forces with this capability. We hope resources will be on the ground later today [Tuesday] or tomorrow.

“This is clearly a distressing time for her family. We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work.”

Supt Wes Hornigold gave an update on the investigation on Monday

Ms Lord, who worked as a retail assistant at Jarrold department store in Norwich city centre, finished work on Friday afternoon and was last seen at 2.35pm on London Street as she began to walk home. Her belongings were reported found in the park at 8.10pm.

Her disappearance has been described by police as "out of character".

Norfolk Police's marine unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the coastguard took part in Monday's searches, using sonar equipment, but nothing was found.

On Tuesday police teams resumed their search of the River Wensum, with the park closed off to the public once again.

Searches were being carried out by drones surveying the area, as well as teams in inflatable boats who were seen navigating up and down the river.

