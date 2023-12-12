A post-mortem examination is due to take place today to find out how a newborn baby at the centre of a murder investigation died.

The infant was discovered outside a property in Norwich Road, Ipswich, at 12.35pm on Saturday.

Paramedics and the police were called to Wilbury House where the baby was found but the child was already dead, said Suffolk Police.

A Home Office post-mortem is due to take place today to find out the cause of death.

Suffolk Police arrested two men in their 30s who have been released on bail.

A teenager was also arrested on suspicion of murder but she remains in custody for questioning, according to a force spokesperson.

They said: "The two men have now been released on bail until 6 February pending further inquiries, while the female currently remains in police custody for questioning, having arrived at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre at a later time than the men."

Detectives are treating the baby's death as an isolated incident, and extra patrols will be carried out in the area.

A small police cordon remains within Wilbury House, which is registered as a HMO (house of multiple occupancy).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know