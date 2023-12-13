Play Brightcove video

Ed Sheeran gatecrashes Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna's interview. Credit Ipswich Town FC

Ed Sheeran sat with Sir Elton John as their football teams clashed on the pitch - but admitted the veteran star had not enjoyed the end result.

Sheeran, a lifelong Ipswich Town support from Framlingham in Suffolk, was in good spirits after his team beat Watford 2-1 in the Championship on Tuesday.

But he was sitting next to lifelong Watford supporter Sir Elton in the director's box at Vicarage Road, who was less happy about the result.

The Shape of You singer later gatecrashed manager Kieran McKenna's interview with Ipswich's Town TV channel.

He greeted the boss, who has led Town to the top of the Championship, and confirmed he would be attending the Ipswich-Norwich derby at home on Saturday.

"I sat next to Elton today. He didn't like it," Sheeran told McKenna.

Reacting to the news that the two musicians watched the match together, McKenna said: "Ah two legends, quality."

The Ipswich boss said Sheeran's name would have to be "on the stands" of Portman Road, like Sir Elton's at Watford.

Sheeran then directly addressed fans on camera and said: "Town TV, here we are. Apparently, we're not allowed to mention winning anything, so I'm just going to say, we're going to have a very good season."

McKenna has led Ipswich to their fourth win in a row. They are currently at the top of the Championship table, while Watford are 11th.

Sheeran and Sir Elton released the single Merry Christmas together in 2021.

