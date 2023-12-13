A second person has died two weeks after a crash that killed a 79-year-old woman and left another in critical condition.

Andrew Jackson, 33, was driving on the A16 near Peterborough on the evening of 24 November when his car crashed with another.

Mr Jackson, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. He died on Saturday.

There were two 79-year-old women in the other car, a Kia Sorento.

The passenger, Eleanor Joy Williamson, from South Yorkshire, died at the scene.

The driver, from the Spalding area of Lincolnshire, was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with Cambridgeshire Police.

The crash was between a silver Ford Fiesta and a silver Kia Sorento on the A16 between Peterborough and Crowland, at about 6.10pm on 24 November.

