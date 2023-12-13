Play Brightcove video

Police hope this CCTV footage can jog memories and encourage people to come forward with information

CCTV footage showing the last known movements of a missing woman has been released by police searching for her.

The new pictures show Gaynor Lord, 55, as she leaves work in Norwich on Friday afternoon and makes her way through the city.

Ms Lord appears in a hurry and breaks into a run at times, as she crosses roads and heads towards the city's cathedral.

Police search teams have been looking for Ms Lord since her belongings were found in a riverside park on Friday night, with the working theory that the mother-of-three somehow "entered the water" at Wensum Park.

Along with the footage, police have also released a detail timeline of Ms Lord's movements that afternoon.

2.44pm: Ms Lord is working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store;

2.45-2.46pm: She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street;

2.47pm: Walks on to London Street past the Cosy Club restaurant;

2.48pm: Ms Lord makes her way onto Queens Street and walks towards Norwich Cathedral;

3.22pm: Ms Lord is seen on The Close at the cathedral entrance – shortly before exiting through the archway she puts her coat on;

3.23pm: She is seen to walk away from the cathedral on Queens Street. The coat she was wearing is clearly visible.

3.49pm: The last sighting of Ms Lord on CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street;

3.53pm: She walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street;

4.01pm: Ms Lord walks up St Augustines Street – her final movements captured in CCTV before going missing.

Gaynor Lord was last seen on Friday afternoon. Credit: Family photo

At around 8.10pm, a member of the public reported finding Ms Lord's belongings in Wensum Park.

Police find her ID in a handbag and visit her house, where they establish that she did not return home from work.

Her coat is found in the water, and police also find two rings and a mobile phone belonging to Ms Lord.

Over the weekend, the park is closed to the public as search teams comb the grounds looking for the mother-of-three.

On Monday, searches of the river take place, with underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police joining the efforts on Wednesday.

Supt Wes Hornigold said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing. We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.

“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds which she enters at 2.50pm and leaves at 3.23pm. It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there.

“We are continuing our extensive searches but would appeal to the public to come forward with any information which may help to find Gaynor. In the footage you can clearly see what she was wearing when she went missing.

“This is a particularly stressful time for her family and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

Gaynor is described as white, 5 ft 6 tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf. She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob.

