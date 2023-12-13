Play Brightcove video

A heavy police presence was seen at the park as the search for Gaynor Lord continued

The search for a missing woman whose belongings were found in a riverside park has entered its sixth day.

Married mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon as she left work early in Norwich city centre.

Police have been searching the city's Wensum Park since her belongings, including two rings, mobile phone and handbag, were discovered there on Friday night.

Her coat was also found in the water and officers on Tuesday said that the "most likely scenario is that Gaynor entered the water".

On Wednesday, an underwater search unit van arrived in the park and a white gazebo was set up by the water's edge.

Searches for Gaynor Lord have been taking place since Saturday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Lord left work early at 2.45pm, having been due to finish her shift at the Jarrold department store at 4pm, and was last seen walking near Norwich Cathedral.

Her belongings were found in the park by a member of the public at 8.10pm and traced back to Ms Lord by ID in the handbag.

Her disappearance has been described by police as "out of character".

Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top.

She has blonde shoulder length hair in a bob.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since she was reported missing.

