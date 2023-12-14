A drunk van driver who got stuck in a ditch after asking police to let him through a road closure has been disqualified.

Dominik Matysiak, 44, ignored the B1043's closure between Godmanchester and Offord Cluny, Cambridgeshire, on Friday afternoon.

He then approached a marked police car and asked officers to let him through, but was refused and got stuck in a ditch while attempting a three-point turn.

Matysiak, of Cherry Drive, Ely, blew 78 at the roadside, which is more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was arrested and on Saturday pleaded guilty at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court to drink driving.

He was fined £120 and disqualified for 19 months.

PC Colin Dyer, who investigated, said: “Matysiak not only brazenly ignored a road closure and drove right up to a police officer but also broke the law by drink driving.

“There is no excuse for drink driving. By getting behind the wheel, you are putting yourself and others at risk.”

