The new footage shows Ms Lord wandering towards the park where police are searching

Missing Gaynor Lord is shown wandering towards the park where she is thought to have gone missing, in new footage released by police searching for her.

The 55-year-old appears in more relaxed mood than previous footage, as she walks up St Augustine's Street in Norwich towards Wensum Park, where police believe she entered the water.

The search for the mother-of-three has entered its seventh day with police continuing to appeal for witnesses.

On Wednesday Norfolk Police released CCTV footage showing Ms Lord's last known movements.

The CCTV shows Ms Lord leaving work in Norwich on Friday afternoon, and making her way through the city.

Ms Lord appears in a hurry and breaks into a run at times, as she crosses roads and heads towards the city's cathedral.

In response to appeals for information about her movements, the force has received 30 calls from members of the public offering information, which officers are working through.

In previously released footage, Gaynor Lord is seen running through the city centre

Police have also explained the challenges of the working conditions as they search the River Wensum flowing through the park.

Ch Supt Dave Buckley said visibility was less than one foot, with temperatures as low as 4C.

“As soon as you reach one foot in front of you, visibility goes and then there’s obviously leaves, branches, debris, and the flow of the river to contend with, which is the biggest problem because there’s been so much rainfall," he said.

“They’re swimming against the flow of the river, which is very difficult, and searching with next to zero visibility, and in a systematic manner.

"It’s very time consuming because it’s a large area to search and we must make sure we covered every feasible inch of water.”

What happened to Gaynor Lord?

Ms Lord, a married mother-of-three, left work at Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on Friday, 8 December.

CCTV images show her walking rapidly towards the city's cathedral, then on towards Wensum Park north of Norwich.

At 8.10pm that evening, a member of the public reported finding belongings in the park, which police trace to Ms Lord through ID found in her handbag.

After visiting her home, they establish that she did not return from work that evening and that the park was not on her normal route home.

Her clothes, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery are found in the park, and police later reveal that her coat was found in the water - leading police to announce that the most likely scenario is that she "entered the water".

