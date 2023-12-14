Police have issued a fresh appeal for information over a 63-year old man who remains missing after five days.

Julian Debono was last seen on Yarmouth Road in Ipswich at around 1.45am on Sunday, heading towards London Road.

Suffolk Police are now asking anyone driving in the Yarmouth Road area with dash-cameras or those with CCTV to review their footage.

Officers, supported by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, have been carrying out enquiries, including in the Yarmouth Road area where Mr Debono was last seen.

Mr Debono was last seen wearing a white shirt with cherry red trousers. Credit: Suffolk Police

Mr Debono is described as a black, around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build.

He has a receding hair line, with a trimmed grey and black beard, and was last seen wearing a white, partially see-through shirt with cherry red trousers and high shine black shoes.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the police.