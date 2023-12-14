Police searching for Gaynor Lord learning lessons from Nicola Bulley case

Police searching for missing Gaynor Lord are “linking in” with the force which worked on the Nicola Bulley case to learn lessons from that investigation.

Ms Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich city centre.

Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Norfolk Constabulary believes “it is likely” Ms Lord may have entered the water and underwater search teams have been searching the river.

The force said it is trying to learn lessons from Lancashire Constabulary, which handled the search for missing mother Ms Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, earlier this year.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

The force was criticised over its handling of the investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

An inquest concluded Ms Bulley’s death was accidental, that she fell into the river.

Ms Lord leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich Credit: Family Handout/PA

Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold told LBC: “We will absolutely – and have done – be linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry.

“We’ve already had meetings with the National Crime Agency in terms of understanding any specific skills and knowledge in respect to water searching.”

He added: “We’re cognisant of the recent College of Policing report into the Lancashire inquiry, so we’re leaving no stone unturned and making sure we’re doing everything within our power to find Gaynor as quickly as possible.”

Police hope this CCTV footage can jog memories and encourage people to come forward with information

Norfolk Constabulary on Wednesday released CCTV images of Ms Lord, after she left work early at Jarrolds department store at 2.45pm.

In the footage, she appears in a hurry and breaks into a run at times, as she crosses roads and heads towards the city's cathedral.

She was wearing a white shirt and a yellow tank top, and was carrying her large olive-coloured coat beneath her arm.

