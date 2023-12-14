It's nearly a week since mother-of-three Gaynor Lord went missing, sparking a major police operation to trace her which has seen police divers combing a stretch of river.

The focus of the search has been Norwich's Wensum Park, where the 55-year-old's belongings - including handbag, glasses, mobile phone and clothing - were found on Friday evening.

Police have released CCTV footage of Ms Lord's last known movements, showing her rushing through the streets of Norwich on her way to the park, after having left her shift at a department store early.

Officers have appealed for the public's help to fill in the gaps in the footage, which follows Ms Lord as she walks to the city's cathedral and then, later, on towards the park.

As searches continue in the park and police renew their calls for information, ITV News looks at what we know so far in the search for Gaynor Lord - and what we don't.

Gaynor Lord was seen rushing from work in CCTV footage. Credit: ITV News Anglia

What happened to Gaynor Lord?

Ms Lord, a married mother-of-three, left work at Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on Friday, 8 December.

CCTV images show her walking rapidly towards the city's cathedral, then on towards Wensum Park north of Norwich.

At 8.10pm that evening, a member of the public reported finding belongings in the park, which police trace to Ms Lord through ID found in her handbag.

After visiting her home, they establish that she did not return from work that evening and that the park was not on her normal route home.

Her clothes, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery are found in the park, and police later reveal that her coat was found in the water - leading police to announce that the most likely scenario is that she "entered the water".

Emergency services working on Monday, as the search moved to the river. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Why did Gaynor Lord leave work early?

Ms Lord's shift as a retail assistant at the Bullards Gin concession inside Jarrolds was due to end at 4pm, and police say they do not know why she left an hour and a quarter early.

The footage released shows her walking hurriedly from the shop up London Street, at times breaking into a run, with her coat over her arm.

She crosses the road on Tombland, walking behind a police car and in front of a white Mini which had to brake to avoid hitting her.

What happened in the missing 34 minutes at Norwich Cathedral?

At 2.48pm, three minutes after leaving work, Ms Lord makes her way in to the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, an area that contains a private school, a cafe, business offices and residential homes.

There is then a gap in the CCTV footage that police have released so far.

It continues at 3.22pm, when Ms Lord is seen on The Close at the cathedral entrance. She puts her coat on before exiting through the archway a minute later.

Police say they do not know what happened in that 34-minute period, and are relying on any members of the public who saw her to come forward.

Supt Wes Hornigold said: "It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there."

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, tweeted to say prayers were being "offered here for the safety of missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord, for her family and friends, and the emergency services who are searching for her."

Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday as search teams comb the grounds. Credit: ITV News Anglia

What happened at Wensum Park?

The final images in the CCTV released so far show Ms Lord walking up St Augustines Street towards Wensum Park at 4.01pm.

There is then a gap in the timeline until 8.10pm when a passerby alerts police to belongings strewn around the park.

They find a handbag, glasses, two rings, and clothing belonging to Ms Lord.

Police later reveal that the clothing includes her yellow tank top and white shirt.

Her olive-green coat is found in the river, leading police to believe the "most likely scenario is that Gaynor has entered the water" - though how and why remains unknown.

Was there third-party involvement?

Since the start of the search, police have repeatedly referred to the investigation as a "high priority missing person inquiry", and said they had no evidence of anyone else being involved.

On Wednesday, Supt Wes Hornigold reiterated that detectives were piecing together the evidence to work out what happened - but stopped short of ruling out third-party involvement in Ms Lord's disappearance.

He told ITV News Anglia: "As we work to understand the CCTV, and we're continuing to do that - we've got a significant level of inquiry going into that, as well as the search at Wensum Park.

"We're continuing all the time to build a picture of Gaynor's movements on Friday.

"We know she left work early from Jarrolds; we don't know the reasons for that at the moment, so we continue to appeal for the public's help around understanding that, but also continue to work with Gaynor's family.

"Specialist officers are supporting them at this really, really difficult time so we can continue to build that picture."

