A bee captured in flight was among the snaps by young photographers to have been recognised at a national award ceremony.

Wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham hosted the prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023 at the Tower of London on Thursday.

11-year-old Jack Brackley, from Cambridge, was commended by judges for his ‘Green-eyed flower bee in flight’ photo, which was taken at Lackford Lakes nature reserve.

He said: "I spent an hour taking pictures with my macro lens, fascinated by the sights and sounds.

"Capturing an image of one of the insects, a green-eyed flower bee, in flight proved very challenging but I was determined.

"I was amazed to see all the pollen on its face and I like the contrast of yellows and greens.”

The 'silent stalker' picture by nine-year-old Tara Hinds Medina came close to winning. Credit: Tara Hinds Medina

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Tara Hinds Medina, also from Cambridge, was named runner-up in the Under-12s category for her black and white photo of a Bittern bird at RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk.

The photo, titled 'The silent stalker', was given the runner-up award in the Under-12s category.

She decided to enter the competition after being inspired by her dad, Andy Hinds, and his photography and said herons were one of her favourite birds to capture.

She added: “I’m so happy that I was even considered and when I get older I will take better photos and do my best to help all wildlife and stop climate change too.

"The more we know about animals, the more we can help them so that young people in the future can make a good impact on the natural world.”

Conor Smith received a runner up award for his portrait of his rescue cat Credit: Conor Smith

In Norfolk, Conor Smith, 17, from Sheringham, secured second place in the Pets Portrait category with a photo of his 11-year-old black and white rescue cat Murray.

The A-level photography student said: “Murray is a playful cat who still has many adorable ‘kitten moments’ when chasing his cat toys.

"He is a very proud and handsome figure, shown in this simplistic edited portrait photo.

"His bold jet black fur, although becoming grey, stands out in striking contrast to the background. His whiskers also stand out wonderfully from his body.”

