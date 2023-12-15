Police have found a body in the search for missing Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Ms Lord, 55, went missing after she finished work early at Jarrolds department store in Norwich on Friday, 8 December.

Her clothing and jewellery were found in Wensum Park by a member of the public that evening. Her mobile phone was later found nearby, and a major police operation was launched to trace her.

Police said on Friday that a body had been found and recovered from the River Wensum.

Ms Lord's family have been informed, said Norfolk Police.

Police had earlier marked out an area of the river around 100m downstream of the park, marking the area with an orange buoy.

An Environment Agency search boat was stationed there as a dive team truck arrived at the area just after 11am.

Search boats continuing their work looking for Gaynor Lord on Friday, a week on from her disappearance. Credit: PA

Police and underwater search teams had been searching for Ms Lord for days, using drones and scouring the River Wensum.

Norfolk Police had described the search as"painstaking and difficult" due to the conditions of the river.

What happened to Gaynor Lord?

Ms Lord, a married mother-of-three, left work at Jarrolds department store in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on Friday, 8 December.

CCTV images show her walking rapidly towards the city's cathedral, then on towards Wensum Park north of Norwich.

She was then seen walking up St Augustine's Street in Norwich towards Wensum Park.

At 8.10pm that evening, a member of the public reported finding belongings in the park, which police trace to Ms Lord through ID found in her handbag.

After visiting her home, they establish that she did not return from work that evening and that the park was not on her normal route home.

Her clothes, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery are found in the park, and police later reveal that her coat was found in the water - leading police to announce that the most likely scenario is that she "entered the water".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know