ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward reports on a family divided by the East Anglian Derby

Fans of have had to wait nearly five years, but on Saturday lunchtime, East Anglia's greatest rivals will finally lock horns once again.

It's been almost 15 years since Ipswich Town got the better of Norwich City, but this time, it is the high-flying Blues who will go into the East Anglian Derby at Portman Road as heavy favourites.

It's a nerve-racking occasion for supporters of both clubs, but for one family from Blundeston, Suffolk, the twists and turns of derby day will spill into conversation around the dinner table as well.

When Neil Peek, 79, first took his son Darryl to watch Norwich in the 1970s, he assumed that it would signal the start of a long-lasting love affair with the Canaries for his boy, but it wasn't to be...

Norwich City have enjoyed over a decade of dominance over their great rivals. Credit: PA

"I took him (Darryl) to a Norwich v Ipswich match many years ago, and just before kick-off, I looked around and Darryl was nowhere to be seen. Then I looked on the pitch, and he was there talking to Paul Mariner," Neil laughed.

"He then nonchalantly walked off, came all the way round and sat next to me as if nothing had happened. I knew then, I'd lost him!"

Ever since that day, Darryl has indeed been blue through and through. Now 52, he follows Ipswich home and away.

Living near Lowestoft, which although in Suffolk, is actually nearer to Norwich than Ipswich, the potential temptation to swap Portman Road for Carrow Road has always been there.

But despite that, Darryl has never wavered.

Ipswich Town have already racked up 51 points so far this season. Credit: PA

"The first game I ever attended was at Portman Road, and the first match I remember vividly was the 1978 FA Cup Final against Arsenal on the tele when I was seven years old," Darryl reminisced.

"So, it's always been Ipswich Town for me."

With Ipswich sitting second in the Championship, and Norwich well off the pace in mid-table, Darryl is confident that this time it will be him who will enjoy the bragging rights over his Canaries-supporting father, as well as his son-in-law, Bowen, and three-year-old grandson, Oakley.

Ipswich's last derby victory was a 3-2 win at Portman Road in 2009, but regardless of Saturday's result, Darryl will just be relieved when it's all done and dusted.

"I think the best way I can describe it is like going to the dentist," he smiled.

"You don't really want to have to go, you're glad when it's all over, and you just hope you've got the right result at the end of it."

As for Neil's verdict on the current Ipswich team, who have made the second-best start to a Championship season ever after 20 games?

"They're reasonable," he begrudgingly accepted.

