A one-year-old toddler was found crossing a road in the dark and rain without parents, said police who were called.

A member of the public dialled 999 after seeing the child "who was wet and cold from the rain and wearing no shoes" alone on a road in the Huntingdonshire district of Cambridgeshire just after 7pm on Tuesday.

The person stayed with the child until the arrival of police, who then went door to door to find the child's parents.

"The child was safely returned, and some strong words of advice given on this occasion," said Huntingdonshire officers on Facebook.

They added that a child protection referral had been completed to make sure the appropriate agencies were aware of the incident.

"At just after 7pm on Tuesday we took a call from a very concerned member of the public who had found a one-year-old child walking across a road in Huntingdonshire with no parents nearby," they wrote.

"The caller stayed with the child, who was wet and cold from the rain and wearing no shoes, as officers were dispatched.

"The officers began knocking on doors making inquiries to locate the child’s parents and after a short while found the child’s home."

