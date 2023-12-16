Body found in the search for missing Ipswich man Julian De Bono

Po lice searching for a missing man have discovered a body.

Julian De Bono, 63, was last seen on Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, at around 1.55am on Sunday, heading towards London Road.

On Friday, a friend of Mr De Bono told ITV News Anglia his disappearance was "out of character" and that he is "very much loved".

Suffolk Police have pieced together his last known movements and today (Saturday December 16th) specialist dive terms had been searching stretches of the River Gipping in the town.

The body was found by underwater search teams at just after 3pm this afternoon (Saturday 16 December).

While the body hasn’t yet been formally identified, the family of Julian De Bono have been informed.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

