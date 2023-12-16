Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage captured Mundle "prowling" the streets in search of his victim.

Philip Mundle, 31, lurked in the area of Silver Street, Bedford, in April this year, before following a woman down an alleyway.

The 18-year-old was on her way home from a nearby bar at around 4am when the attack happened.

Later, Mundle was arrested on suspicion of rape nearby, after the victim reported the attack to police night-time economy van.

On Friday, Mundle was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to seven years and six months after being found guilty of one count of rape.

Describing how the incident had changed her life forever, a victim impact statement read out at court said: “I wake up shaking, with a racing heart and cannot breathe. I feel clammy and sweaty. After the incident, I imagined him everywhere.

“I want to forget what happened to me, but his actions mean that I can’t."

Mundle was also given a one month sentence for assaulting an emergency service worker.

Det Con Philippa McCarthy, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Mundle deliberately preyed on someone he considered to be a vulnerable woman.

"His attack was brazen and opportunistic.

“Women deserve to feel safe in public spaces and should not have to worry.

"Predators like Mundle who act in this kind of appalling way will be relentlessly pursued by our officers and put where they deserve to be – behind bars.”

