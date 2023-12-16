Police say the death of a mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Lord, 55, went missing after she finished work early at Jarrolds department store in Norwich on Friday 8 December.

Her clothing and jewellery were found in Wensum Park by a member of the public that evening.

Her mobile phone was later found nearby and a major police operation was launched to trace her.

Norfolk Police said on Friday a body had been found and recovered from the River Wensum and Ms Lord's family had been informed.

Formal identification is due to take place tomorrow (Sunday 17 December).

Flowers left at the scene in Wensum park Credit: ITV News Anglia

The force said there was no evidence of third-party involvement and that Ms Lord had not met anyone on the way to the park.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place this morning, Saturday 16 December and as a result Norfolk Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ch Supt Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.

"We will pursue all lines of enquiry to understand why she went missing. Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Wensum Park was closed throughout the investigation, but has now reopened.

