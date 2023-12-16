Dive teams have been brought in for the continued search for a man who has been missing for almost a week.

Julian De Bono, 63, was last seen on Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, at around 1.55am on Sunday, heading towards London Road.

On Friday, a friend of Mr De Bono told ITV News Anglia his disappearance was "out of character" and that he is "very much loved".

Suffolk Police have pieced together his last known movements and are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

On Saturday, dive teams are arriving to provide specialist support to police searching around the river close to the area where Mr De Bono was last seen.

So far, police have been scouring the surrounding area, including with drones, and have entered the water.

They have also been conducting house-to-house enquiries and CCTV searches.

A timeline of Julian De Bono's disappearance:

- Saturday 9 December: Mr De Bono attends an office party in Ipswich with his colleagues.

- 12.30am, Sunday 10 December: He is dropped off by a taxi on Lloyd's Avenue and is still seen in the area seven minutes later.

- 12.37am-1.55am, Sunday 10 December: He is seen heading towards St Matthew's Roundabout, before finally being seen on Yarmouth Road walking towards London Road at around 1.55am.

CCTV of Mr De Bono in Ipswich before his disappearance. Credit: Suffolk Police

Mr De Bono is described as black, around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build.

He has a receding hair line, with a trimmed grey and black beard, and was last seen wearing a white, partially see-through shirt, with cherry red trousers and high shine black shoes.

Chief Inspector Richard Burton said: “We are extremely concerned for Julian and police activity including searches continue as we attempt to locate him.

“We have been working with Julian’s family and keeping them up to date with our efforts so far and this will continue.

“Once again we would ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small you may think it is, to please contact us so that we can look into this further.”

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know