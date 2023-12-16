A football head coach, who steered the club through a sea of troubles, including repeated HMRC court hearings, is to be honoured next year.

Southend United's Kevin Maher will receive the Freedom of the City during a glitzy ceremony in March, it has been revealed.

At the ceremony, Blues boss Kevin Maher will receive a ceremonial scroll conferring him with the honour for his “outstanding public service” to the club and to the city.

Mr Maher, who has been head coach since October 2021, was nominated by Southend West MP Anna Firth who has praised his resilience and determination as the club battled against transfer embargoes, point deductions and HMRC court hearings.

Mr Maher has been head coach at the club since October 2021 Credit: PA

Ms Firth has urged fans to show their support and pack out the public gallery at the Civic Centre during the ceremony.

Paul Collins, Lib Dem councillor for Eastwood Park, said: “He joined Southend in January 1998 and his first home game was against Millwall, a nil-nil draw. I was there. I remember it, painfully cold, miserable and we got relegated that year but it didn’t put him off.

“He stayed for many years – 383 appearance, 22 goals. As a professional 517 appearances throughout his career.

“He led us to two finals. He was player of the year twice and now he’s managing a club in very difficult times.”

Martin Terry, Independent councillor for Thorpe Ward, was quick to throw his support behind Mr Maher.

“I wholeheartedly support this" he said.

"Not just on that basis but the importance of the club to the town and the service he’s given to the town.

“He’s stumped all the critics because everyone thought we were gone with the turkeys basically. It’s a fantastic achievement."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know