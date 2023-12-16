A husband will be sentenced in the New Year after admitting the manslaughter of his wife at their home.

Rafal Winiarski, 41, from Shipdham, near Dereham, was arrested following an incident at an address in Lake Close in Shipdham, near Dereham in Norfolk in August 2021.

Police were called to the home following safety concerns for Malgorzata Lechanska.

An hour later, Ms Lechanska, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.

A post-mortem examination found that she had died of a severe head injury.

Winiarski appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ms Lechanska by reason of diminished responsibility.

Norfolk Police said a date had yet to be set for sentencing.

