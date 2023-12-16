A convicted fraudster who was found guilty of blackmailing a couple out of almost half-a-million pounds has been jailed for more than three years.

Gary Taylor, 58, posted a threatening letter through the couple's front door, addressed to the previous resident, stating “Your partner ... stole £434,000 from someone affiliated with us."

The letter continued: "This was a very big mistake and we will stop at absolutely nothing until this is paid back in full.

"We have now decided to authorise a contract which will be placed on the dark web with your present full address above.”

It went on to make threats of extreme violence and was signed off “Taylor Made Logistics” and included an account number and sort code.

Financial checks led to Taylor being identified as the account holder, and he was arrested at his home in Croydon on 29 September 2022.

Following a five-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court, a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on Taylor and on Friday he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Det Con Lauren Clark said: “Taylor is a malicious man who has now not only been convicted of blackmail, but is also serving time in prison for high-value fraud offences in different parts of the country.

“It is clear he will go to extreme lengths for his own financial gain, however, thankfully in this case he was stopped before anyone was hurt or money exchanged hands.”

