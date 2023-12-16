Play Brightcove video

Lockyer was removed from the field of play on a stretcher

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is responsive and has been taken to hospital following a medical incident during the Premier League match against Bournemouth, the club have announced.

Lockyer was attended to by paramedics and staff in the second half of Bournemouth’s Premier League match with Luton.

A stretcher was brought out and play was paused with players from both sides sent to their dressing rooms as the Hatters defender, who remained on the ground, was treated on the pitch.

He was removed from the field of play on a stretcher surrounded by the medical team, and there was a standing ovation from the crowd.

Play remained suspended at the Vitality Stadium, with the clock paused at 65 minutes.

His club said on X, formerly Twitter: “There’s a break in play as Tom Lockyer seeks medical attention. We are all with you, Locks.”

The contest was abandoned almost half an hour after Lockyer had been taken off.

After confirmation the game was abandoned, both the Luton and Bournemouth players came back out on to the pitch to applaud the supporters.

The 29-year-old collapsed during the play-off final win against Coventry in May before being taken to hospital.

He subsequently had heart surgery and was given the all-clear to return to playing in June.

