Police have issued timely breakdown safety advice to drivers this week ahead of the festive travel rush.

Essex Police are reminding drivers to always get out of your car if you break down after a van smashed into a stationary Ford focus on the A13 at Stanford-le-Hope.

The wreckage of the car that had broken down Credit: @EPRoadsPolicing

In a post on the social media platform X, the force said: "Thankfully the driver of this Focus which broke down in a lit area of the A13 at Stanford-le-Hope did just that before calling 999 whilst warning approaching traffic."Officers added: "Sadly, a van driver wasn't paying attention and collided into it, propelling both into the bushes.

"Thankfully no serious injuries and the driver will be dealt with for careless driving."

Police have reminded drivers they should always leave their vehicles and get out to safety if they break down in a dangerous place and call 999.

The remains of the van that hit the stationary car Credit: @EPRoadsPolicing

It comes as festive getaway traffic is expected to peak earlier than normal this year as Christmas Day falls on a Monday.

The AA predicts that Friday December 22 and Saturday December 23 will be the busiest days on the UK’s roads in the holiday period.

The AA estimates that 16.1 million car journeys will take place on 22 December and 16.4 million on December 23.

