A car carrying celebrity cook Delia Smith was hit by a can of lager as she arrived at a football derby match.

The 82-year-old was being to driven to a game between Norwich City, of whom she is a fan, and rivals Ipswich Town in a BMW when the car was hit by the flying drink.

Pictures show a can of Carlsberg on the front of the vehicle carrying the cook, who is a shareholder at Norwich City, to the game at Portman Road at around midday on Saturday.

A heavy police presence was seen as the vehicle drives in.

Fans were also seen lighting blue flares outside the stadium.

Smith, is majority shareholder in Norwich and famous for her career as a TV chef. Credit: PA

Saturday's match, which was the first Norwich Ipswich derby in more than four years, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.