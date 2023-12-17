Luton captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital and is "undergoing tests" after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The Premier League match against Bournemouth had to be suspended on Saturday after the player collapsed on the pitch.

The Welsh international was attended to by paramedics and staff and was taken to hospital.

On Sunday, the club announced the 29-year-old is "undergoing tests and scans" and is "awaiting results".

Luton Town FC posted on X, previously known as Twitter saying: "While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

"Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.

Luton Town FC posted an update on X, previously known as Twitter. Credit: Twitter

"We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right."We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

The defender had collapsed during the play-off final win against Coventry in May before being taken to hospital.

He then had heart surgery and was given the all-clear to return to playing in June.

Yesterday's match with Bournemouth was abandoned half an hour after Lockyer had been taken off.