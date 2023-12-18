Play Brightcove video

Hannah Pettifer spoke to a young asylum seeker who warned conditions at Wethersfield are "dangerous".

An asylum seeker living in a former RAF base has warned that he feels unsafe due to regular outbreaks of violence at the site.

Video footage of a fight shared with ITV News Anglia shows men punching each other and chairs being thrown in the dining area at the ex-RAF Wethersfield base in Essex.

The former MoD site began housing asylum seekers in July, and is currently home to 430 people, with plans to house up to 1,700 people at the site.

A young asylum seeker from Iran, who arrived there two months ago, told ITV News Anglia that fights regularly break out, between groups from different countries.

The 19-year-old, who is not being named for his own safety, said: "Inside the camp: dangerous, because [most] nights... [there is] fighting another nationality, another language, another people.

"[There is] security but they can't control [things], because there are many people inside here."

"[There is] no safety. I am scared in here. It's dangerous."

The Home Office said it had increased staffing numbers as more people arrived, and that violence on site was not accepted.

A bedroom at the asylum accommodation centre at MDP Wethersfield in Essex. Credit: PA

Another source who has access to the refugees on site has told ITV News Anglia they too have been told of numerous fights and disagreements breaking out.

They describe some people there, particularly the young, as "terrified", and have witnessed bruises and cuts sustained from fights.

ITV News Anglia has seen photographs of various injuries that are too graphic publish, and is aware of one injured party needing treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The use of the former airbase as an asylum centre has been contentious ever since plans were announced in March.

It was set up by the government to reduce the cost of £6m a day spent on housing refugees in hotels.

But its remote rural location miles away from any amenities has been criticised, not least by the Home Secretary James Cleverley, the local MP.

He has said that he wants the centre to close down as soon as possible.

RAF Wethersfield is being used to house asylum seekers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Last month, cases of scabies were found at the site and people living there described it as feeling "like a prison".

Local campaigners said the recent unrest underlined their argument that the site was not suitable.

Alan MacKenzie, from The Fields Association, said: "There's next to nothing for them to do on site. As the weather closes in they're not going to get out much at all.

"In the [mobile building] areas which I've been shown around there are 40 to 50 in close proximity to one another. They're young men - you're going to get problems up there."

Responding to the reports of fighting on site, the Home Office said: "Fighting and any forms of vandalism at Wethersfield are totally unacceptable.

"We continue to work closely with our provider to ensure people behave appropriately on site.

"The number of staff has increased in line with the number of asylum seekers and is routinely reviewed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know