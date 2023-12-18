Police have confirmed that a body pulled from a river is that of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord.

The 55-year-old had been missing for a week after last being seen on Friday, 8 December.

Her clothing and jewellery were found in Wensum Park in Norwich by a member of the public that evening. Her mobile phone was later found nearby, and a major police operation was launched to trace her.

Norfolk Police said on Friday that a body had been found and recovered from the River Wensum and Ms Lord's family had been informed.

A Home Office post-mortem examination over the weekend confirmed no signs of third-party involvement in her death.

Formal identification took place on Sunday, said Norfolk Police.

Searches on the River Wensum took a week before specialist teams located Ms Lord's body. Credit: PA

Early indications are that Ms Lord drowned, though full toxicology reports are being completed before a cause of death can be established.

Ch Supt Dave Buckley said at the weekend: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.

“Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

