Drink-driver caught twice in nine days to spend Christmas in jail

A serial drink-driver will spend Christmas behind bars after being caught by police twice in less than two weeks.

Matthew Morley, of Blenheim Way in Thetford, was already serving a driving ban when he was seen speeding in Beccles, Suffolk, on December 10.

The 32-year-old brought his Vauxhall Astra to a stop and then tried to run away when officers went to speak to him.

Officers found cannabis and an open beer can in the footwell of his car.

Checks revealed that Morley was uninsured and had previously been disqualified from driving following a crash on the A11 at Cringleford, Norfolk, on 2 December.

Morley pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and possession of a Class B drug.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 60 months. He was also ordered to pay £299 in costs and other charges.

Chief Inspector Vicky McParland, from the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Roads & Armed Policing Team, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour and it beggars belief that he can show such utter disregard for the safety of other road users and the law.

“Matthew Morley is a persistent offender, who was already subject to a driving ban and was awaiting sentence for previous offences.

"He demonstrated complete contempt and disregard for the legal process and left the court no option but to send him to prison.

“I hope the sentencing demonstrates the seriousness of driving under the influence and driving whilst disqualified. "

