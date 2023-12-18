A sheep was hammered to death before being stolen from a farm in Suffolk, said police.

It happened between midday on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday in a field near Mill Street in Middleton near Saxmundham.

The club hammer which was used to kill the animal was left on a footpath near the scene.

Suffolk Police are appealing for information from the public to help them find who did it.

Officers are asking anyone who knows who was responsible or who saw anything suspicious to get in touch on 101.

