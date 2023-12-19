Police have confirmed that a body found in the River Gipping in Ipswich is that of missing man Julian De Bono.

Mr De Bono, 63, had not been seen since the early hours of Sunday 10 December in Ipswich.

Searches of the river took place last week and on Saturday afternoon, specialist underwater teams discovered his body.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday.

The pathologist is waiting for the results of the toxicology reports before formally confirming cause of death, but they did confirm that early indications are consistent with drowning.

Suffolk police are not treating the death as suspicious and there are no indications of any third-party involvement.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr De Bono's disappearance and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

