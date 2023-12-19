Police have said that they are confident that the death of a woman who was shot dead is not suspicious.

Lesley Page, 65, of Lady's Drive in Emneth, near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border was found on 11 September with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Soon after, a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation while Norfolk Police investigated.

Officers have now confirmed that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Page's death.

Police at the property on Lady's Grove in Emneth where the body of a 65-year-old woman was found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp Alix Wright said: "Following inquiries that have been ongoing since September, we can now confirm that Lesley’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious and that no further action is being taken against a man arrested in connection with her death.

"Understandably this has been an incredibly difficult time for Lesley’s family who have been informed of the outcome."

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

