The Bournemouth-Luton game that was abandoned after Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch will be replayed in full, the Premier League has confirmed.

The Luton Town captain collapsed in the 59th minute of Saturday's match (16 December) due to a cardiac arrest.

The Premier League has decided to replay the match in full, but no date has been agreed yet.

A Premier League statement read: “The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties.“

It continued: “The league would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.

"We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC.”

Tom Lockyer was removed from the field of play on a stretcher on December 16 Credit: PA

The Hatters revealed on Sunday that Lockyer remained in hospital undergoing tests and scans, but said they would not provide a “running commentary” on the health of their defender.

Paramedics and staff, including Luton manager Rob Edwards sprinted to Lockyer’s aid when he collapsed in the second half of Saturday's game, which was level at 1-1.

A stretcher was brought out and play was paused with players from both sides sent to their dressing rooms Lockyer was treated on the ground.

The 29-year-old Wales international collapsed during the Championship play-off final against Coventry in May.

He was taken to hospital and had heart surgery in June.

