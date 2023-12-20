A seal pup had to be rescued after being found buried in the sand between the rocks on a Norfolk beach.

A rescue team from the Friends of Horsey Beach were called to Waxham, where the pup was buried deep in the sand, with only its head visible.

A passerby had noticed the trapped seal while on a morning walk on Friday and called the group for help.

According to the charity, which manages the seals' habitat on the Norfolk coast, Waxham is a common place for seals to get trapped.

The pup would have drowned if the team weren't able to rescue it before the tide came in Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

If the pup had not been rescued, it would have drowned when the tide came in.

The Friends of Horsey Seals posted on Facebook: "This is what our rescue team have been doing over the last few days!!

The rescue team working to free the trapped seal pup Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

"Young grey seal pup stuck in the rocks and buried in sand!! Spades ready and with much determination he has been rescued!!

"This was at Waxham - the usual spot for trapped seals, as the tide comes high up to the sea wall. But for today a great rescue. Thank you team."

The seal is believed to have made its way back to the sea after the rescue Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

The seal is believed to have made its own way back to the sea after being rescued.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...