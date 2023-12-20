Seal pup rescued from Norfolk beach after being buried up to its head in sand
A seal pup had to be rescued after being found buried in the sand between the rocks on a Norfolk beach.
A rescue team from the Friends of Horsey Beach were called to Waxham, where the pup was buried deep in the sand, with only its head visible.
A passerby had noticed the trapped seal while on a morning walk on Friday and called the group for help.
According to the charity, which manages the seals' habitat on the Norfolk coast, Waxham is a common place for seals to get trapped.
If the pup had not been rescued, it would have drowned when the tide came in.
The Friends of Horsey Seals posted on Facebook: "This is what our rescue team have been doing over the last few days!!
"Young grey seal pup stuck in the rocks and buried in sand!! Spades ready and with much determination he has been rescued!!
"This was at Waxham - the usual spot for trapped seals, as the tide comes high up to the sea wall. But for today a great rescue. Thank you team."
The seal is believed to have made its own way back to the sea after being rescued.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...