Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash.

The collision happened on the B1506, Moulton Road near Newmarket, Suffolk, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police officers closed the road overnight and it reopened at 5.25am on Wednesday.

Four people were in one of the vehicles and one person was in the second.

Police confirmed two people had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, for treatment after suffering "serious injuries".

The B1506 connects Newmarket with the nearby village of Kentford.

