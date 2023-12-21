Play Brightcove video

A Rowan Atkinson lookalike has helped recreate the actor's memorable gift-wrapping scene from Love Actually as a warning to passengers travelling by plane this Christmas.

The tongue-in-cheek video is part of a campaign to explain to travellers that their carefully wrapped gifts could be ripped open a little early if they try to take them on to a plane.

Luton Airport, which is behind the film, said thousands of presents were screened, opened and searched every year during security checks - but more than a third of passengers were unaware of guidance against taking wrapped items.

To help overcome the inconvenience, the Bedfordshire airport will be offering what it described as an "extravagant new airside gift wrapping service" for one day only.

In a nod to the comedic exchange between Rowan Atkinson and Alan Rickman in festive favourite Love Actually, the free service will include ribbons, dried flowers, cinnamon sticks and lavender, as well as wrapping paper featuring a snowflake motif made from an aeroplane formation.

Nigel Dixon adds dried flowers, ribbons and a cinnamon stick to his gift-wrapping service for passengers at Luton Airport. Credit: Credit: Luton Airport

To publicise it, Nigel Dixon, who became a social media sensation during the Covid lockdown when he found himself stuck in Wuhan, visited Luton to offer a sneak peek of what will be on offer.

Greeting a passenger with the ominous question "would you like that gift-wrapped, sir?", the Suffolk-based impersonator puts on a theatrical performance as he wraps a box, places it in a clear bag, and sprinkles dried flowers over it, promising it will be "as quick as fast-track security".

Ahead of the final flourish of a cinnamon stick, Mr Dixon, channeling Love Actually shop worker Rufus, tells the customer: "Oh sir, this is so much more than just a gift-wrapping service."

As well as highlighting the additional screening procedures for gift-wrapped luggage, Luton Airport has issued a list of other festive items that could cause hold-ups at security.

They include:

Snow globes - because the liquid content is not explained on packaging, they cannot be taken in hand luggage.

Christmas crackers - although not universally banned, airlines have differing policies.

Brandy butter, chutneys and mincemeat - these are all classed as a liquids and will be confiscated from hand luggage if over the 100ml limit.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at Luton Airport which is expecting 240,000 departing passengers over the Christmas and New Year period, said: "Given the high number of wrapped presents we see in security each year, we realised many of our passengers are unaware of the possibility that they may need to be opened for inspection.

"So the idea for our gift wrap service was born to create a fun experience for passengers, while minimising any unwanted delays or stress when travelling this festive season."