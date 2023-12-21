Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital after having an implant fitted in his heart, the club has announced.

The Wales international collapsed during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest, with the game later abandoned.

It was the second time in just over six months that the 29-year-old had collapsed on the field of play, after having suffered atrial fibrillation during May's Championship play-off final.

The club said tests had shown Saturday's incident was unrelated to the first.

The club confirmed the player had had an ICD - or implantable cardioverter defibrillator - device fitted in an operation on Tuesday.

"We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday," said the club.

"This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident."

Luton Town players thank fans after Tom Lockyer's collapse in a match against Bournemouth. Credit: PA

The device is similar to that which Denmark player Christian Eriksen was fitted with following his collapse at the European Championships in 2021. He subsequently returned to playing.

"The clinical advice Tom and the club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

"We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May."

The club reiterated its thanks to "all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance".

Luton Town said it was working with the Sporting Chance clinic and the Premier League to offer support to those who were affected by watching Saturday's events.

In a statement, the club added: "Tom, his family and the club would like to thank everyone in the football family who have sent messages of concern and love. The level of support has been overwhelming.

"We’re so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team-mates, colleagues, and supporters, starting on Saturday."

