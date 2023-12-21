A judge has lifted reporting restrictions to name a teenager responsible for murdering a young man in a park.

Kamil Serba, 16, rode his bike up to 25-year-old Ashish Nahar in Jubilee Park, Bedford, on 29 June, before stabbing him once in the heart and riding away.

Mr Nahar, who had no opportunity to defend himself, died from his injury shortly after being taken to hospital.

Serba was arrested the following day and charged with murder, which he pleaded guilty to at Luton Crown Court in November.

On Wednesday he was jailed for at least 14-and-a-half years.

The court heard that on the evening Mr Nahar was stabbed, he had been walking through Jubilee Park with his friend, before asking a group of males for paper for his roll-up cigarette.

After sitting and smoking, Mr Nahar started walking again when Serba was captured on CCTV cycling towards the pair to launch his attack.

His family said Ashish Sachdev Nahar was a cheerful young man who had his life ahead of him. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A family tribute to Mr Nahar, which was read out in court, said: "He grew into such a man, sharing happiness in everyone's life who he met, socialising with everyone.

"He didn’t care what age you were, who you were or what your background was. All he wanted to do was help people, make people laugh and be loved the way he loved everyone."

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias said: “This was clearly a horribly violent attack which has resulted in a young man losing his life and a teenage boy now spending life behind bars.

“This is another sad and futile waste of life which has ruined at least two young men’s lives and will doubtless cause pain, trauma and sadness for countless more.

“I hope today’s hearing brings some sense of justice for Ashish and his family and allows them to grieve."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know