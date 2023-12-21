'Tis the season to be jolly - but it could also include a trip to the accident and emergency department if you are not careful, warn eye experts.

Popping a Champagne cork in someone's face or even your own could cause permanent eye damage, according to the University of Cambridge's Department of Ophthalmology.

Experts say the pressure in a bottle of fizz is three times that of an average car tyre meaning corks can pop at 50mph and travel up to 13 metres.

Academic Ethan Waisberg and his colleagues at Cambridge University said the injuries could be easily avoided, however, and have described the best way to avoid accidents this festive season.

With corks potentially travelling from the bottle to the eye so fast - in less than 0.05 seconds - it effectively makes the blinking reflex ineffective, according to researchers.

Injuries from an impact to the eye like that can result in retina detachment, lens dislocation, and even permanent blindness.

The opthamology research team cited the case of cyclist Biniam Girmay who opened a bottle of prosecco on the winners' podium to celebrate his win at the Giro d'Italia.

The cork hit the athlete's eye, forcing him to withdraw from the next stage of the race.

A number of other studies have looked at the impact of cork-related eye injuries.

A 2005 study found that Champagne bottle corks were responsible for 20% of eye injuries related to bottle tops in the US and 71% in Hungary.

Although many people's sight improved, the study found that, in 26% of cases related to pressurised drinks, people remained legally blind.

Suggested tips to avoid injury during toasts include chilling the bottle beforehand to reduce the pressure and cork velocity, pointing the bottle at a 45-degree angle away from yourself and others, and counteracting the upward force by pressing down on the cork.

If you are injured, the advice is to seek urgent medical attention to minimise the risk of vision impairment.

Writing in the British Medical Journal, the authors say: "Let us toast to an excellent new year, keep the bubbly in our glass, and the sparkle in our eyes."

