Luton manager Rob Edwards says his captain Tom Lockyer is taking "baby steps" on his road to recovery after collapsing on the pitch last weekend.

The 29 year-old Hatters skipper fell to the ground during Town's fixture with Bournemouth in the Premier League last Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the match.

He has since been discharged from hospital following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Edwards did not offer an answer regarding the player’s future in the sport but paid tribute to all those who had helped Lockyer in the immediate aftermath.

Speaking ahead of Luton’s home Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday, Edwards lauded both medical teams for their swift action and praised the opposing fans.

He said: “The supporters showed respect. I will have a special bond with that football club (Bournemouth) going forward now.

"The way they were singing Tom’s name as well, that will last with me for a long time. It was emotional.

“I’m so proud of our medical staff, Bournemouth’s medics and the paramedics there as well. They saved him and made every decision bang on. They did an incredible job, they’re heroes.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at Bournemouth football club. The players, the staff and those who were there. A special mention to Philip Billing who reacted especially quickly and David Brooks who comforted Tom at the hospital.”

Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship play-off final against Coventry in May.

Edwards added: “We’ve been in regular contact. He’s recovering, it’s baby steps now. Anyone will miss him. He’s a leader, he’s an inspirational figure for all of us.

"It’s been difficult and I won’t be able to articulate all the feelings I had at the time.

"The initial feeling is that I sensed something was different to May.

“It’s too early to tell (on Lockyer’s playing career). Going forward it’s about Tom recovering. He’s had an operation and then we’ll see going forward what that means.”

