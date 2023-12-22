Two terrified but inseparable stray dogs that were picked up together at the start of the year have ended 2023 in a loving family home.

" Best friends" Chucky, a poodle cross, and cockapoo Gus, "hated being handled, groomed or even wearing a collar", according to the RSPCA in west Norfolk, which rescued them.

Staff spent time working with the nervous dogs to help them overcome their fears of the outside before a couple from King's Lynn offered them a new forever home.

Claire and Terry Newman spotted the pair on the charity's website after losing their dog Ollie, and agreed to taking both animals as their bond was so strong.

Gus and Chucky make themselves at home at their new owners Claire and Terry Newman's house. Credit: RSPCA West Norfolk

Ms Newman said: “After we lost our beloved Ollie we had said that we would leave it six months before we considered getting a new dog.

"But then we both separately spotted Chucky and Gus on the website and we knew we had to go and see them - our house was just so empty without a dog in it."

However, the couple's first experience with the dogs could have put some less determined potential owners off.

Ms Newman said: “Chucky just barked at me the whole time, but we made a decision that we would re-home them - as we didn’t want them to be separated as they had been through so much together."

When Chucky and Gus were introduced to the couple's home they were still seemingly terrified of everything, even their own reflection.

Ms Newman added: "We had to cover up any glossy surfaces because if they saw themselves they wouldn’t stop barking!

“But now seven months later you wouldn’t believe they are the same dogs. They are just so affectionate now they trust us."

Still inseparable Gus and Chucky at the home of Claire and Terry Newman Credit: RSPCA West Norfolk

The pair are still inseparable and still sleep together in a bed at night.

It is thought that Gus is the older of the two and they are possibly half-brothers.

Carl Saunders, general manager at the West Norfolk branch of the RSPCA, said: "The team at the centre did all they could to help them gain their confidence - but we knew that for them to progress they needed to be in a home of their own.

He added: “We cannot thank Claire and Terry enough and their family for adopting them - they really have found their perfect home - it is just so amazing to think that these two dogs are going to spend their first Christmas in their new home surrounded by love."

Ms Newman said: "People say that they are lucky to have us - but we are lucky to have them and that they accepted us and have let us love them and look after them.”

