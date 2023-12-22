A care home has dropped from a 'good' rating to 'inadequate' after inspectors found staff were not protecting residents from harm.

There were also problems with recruitment procedures at Mountdale Nursing Home in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.

Staff were being recruited without DBS checks (Disclosure and Barring service) and bosses were not always getting staff references before hiring them, Hazel Roberts, CQC deputy director of operations in East of England, said.

She said it was "incredibly concerning" that there were no checks to ensure the person was who they said they were.

Inspectors visiting in November said there were four incidents where staff were supporting residents to move around, but they "put those people at risk of harm".

Additionally, staff were not properly following safeguarding processes.

One resident had "unexplained bruising" which had not been investigated properly.

Ms Roberts said: “Since our last inspection a closed culture had developed, and we found leaders didn’t act upon feedback from people using the service."

Other concerns were that harmful chemicals were not stored safely, one person with diabetes had no record of how they were being supported, and staff levels meant residents could not always take part in social activities.

Inspectors said the home lacked dementia-friendly items, and clutter in the communal areas prevented family members from sitting with their loved ones.

However, they acknowledged that medicines were managed safely and relatives felt the care home was safe and had no wellbeing concerns.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know