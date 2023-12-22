Play Brightcove video

Footage of the "utterly chilling" attack has been released by police with the permission of the victims.

Philip Moore, 40, then sprinted off in pursuit of a woman who had been with the victim, and punched her in the face then tried to steal her phone.

The attack took place s hortly after midnight on 16 May, when the victims were in Horse Market in Kettering using a cashpoint. They were approached by Moore and Garfield Stone, 58, who asked them for money and to use their mobile phones.

When the pair refused, Moore and Stone followed them before Moore assaulted the man, knocking him to the floor unconscious and causing the woman to flee in terror.

After chasing down and attacking the woman, Moore returned to the man to assault him again, rifling through his pockets and stealing his bank card and phone.

The woman called 999 and was found bloodied and bruised by police officers, the male victim was taken to hospital and suffered head and facial injuries.

Police managed to locate Moore and Stone, finding the man’s phone and bank card on Stone.

Both were arrested and charged with robbery and attempted robbery and were remanded in custody.

Moore, formerly of Nene Road in Burton Latimer, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to both offences.

Stone was due to go on trial in November before plea deal was agreed that saw him admit charges of common assault and handling stolen goods.

Stone, of West Street, Kettering, was sentenced to 15 weeks’ imprisonment at Northampton Crown Court.

PC Logan Breed said: “This was a particularly violent attack, which could easily have had even more serious consequences for the victims.

“While Garfield Stone initially tried to help the male victim after Moore’s first attack, he then did little to stop Moore from continually assaulting him and stealing his possessions, instead joining in.

“The CCTV of the incident is utterly chilling, and I’m grateful that the evidence we were able to gather meant both defendants have admitted their guilt, sparing the victims from having to appear in court."