A drink-driver who was caught trying to drive on three wheels has been arrested after he was found to be nearly three times the legal limit.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit was called to reports a Honda missing a wheel was being driven on the A14 in the early hours of Thursday.

It stopped on a slip road at Exning near Newmarket in west Suffolk blocking both lanes of the carriageway.

Police breathalysed the driver and he was found to have 91 microgrammes of alcohol on his breath - the legal limit is 35mcgs.

On social media, officers added: " He’s now sobering up in a cell."

