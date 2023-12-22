Drink-driver stopped in three-wheeled car on Cambridgeshire-Suffolk A14

A man was found to be nearly three times over the drink driving limit after members of the public reported seeing a Honda driving on three wheels on the A14 near Newmarket.
The Honda which was driven by a motorist near Newmarket while over the legal alcohol limit Credit: Befordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police

A drink-driver who was caught trying to drive on three wheels has been arrested after he was found to be nearly three times the legal limit.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit was called to reports a Honda missing a wheel was being driven on the A14 in the early hours of Thursday.

It stopped on a slip road at Exning near Newmarket in west Suffolk blocking both lanes of the carriageway.

Police breathalysed the driver and he was found to have 91 microgrammes of alcohol on his breath - the legal limit is 35mcgs.

On social media, officers added: "He’s now sobering up in a cell."

