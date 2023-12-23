An off-duty police officer who tried to intimidate a parking warden who had given him a ticket would have been sacked for his behaviour had he not already resigned, a panel heard.

Former PC Paulo Soares confronted the woman near his home in Cambridgeshire, after she asked him to move his vehicle, which was not parked in a bay.

He refused and then spent the next 30 minutes filming her, during which time he threatened to arrest her and was said to be "rude" and "sarcastic".

An an accelerated conduct hearing held at the force headquarters, Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst was told Soares had accepted a community resolution order following a criminal investigation into the incident.

Mr Rodenhurst said he had "no hesitation" in finding the conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

He added the behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have faced instant dismissal had he not already resigned.

He said: "This officer subjected [the parking enforcement officer] to an ordeal that lasted for over half an hour.

"The behaviour was in my view extremely intimidating and fell far below the standards expected of officers in this force."

Mr Soares will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.

