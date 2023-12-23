Play Brightcove video

Kim Smith has taken her first steps as a quadruple amputee, as Sophie Wiggins reports

A woman who was told by medics she would never walk again has defied the doctors to take first steps since becoming a quadruple amputee.Kim Smith from Milton Keynes had all four limbs amputated in February 2018 when a urinary tract infection turned into sepsis while she was on holiday in Spain.

Her condition was so severe that she was put into an induced coma for six weeks and had kidney dialysis after her kidneys failed.

After she was airlifted back to the UK, all four of Ms Smith's limbs had to be amputated.

She was told that walking again would not be possible, and that the rest of her life would be spent in a wheelchair.

But, determined to prove doctors wrong, the 62-year-old asked about prosthetics and just a few weeks ago, received the artificial limbs that have changed everything.

She said: "It's just such an amazing feeling to be able to stand up and to walk after being told it's not possible. Absolutely amazing.

"I actually expected to feel quite dizzy, because apparently some people do.

"But I just stood up and was like 'right... can I walk now?'. It was just amazing to be able to do that again - just incredible."

Kim Smith has taken her first steps just weeks after receiving new prosthetic legs Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Smith only received her prosthetics a few weeks ago, and experts agree her progress has been remarkable.

But it has not been without its challenges.

She added: "The prosthetics are called stubs. They're quite a short leg, so I'm not going to be able to kind of reach up on the worktops or do anything like that.

"So although it would be great to be able to walk around, and I'll be able to walk around quite easily, it's still going to be a challenge reaching anything that's high up because I’m only going to be really short!

"My goals and hopes for the future are literally just to be able to walk around indoors, to be able to just potter around in the house and get off the wheelchair and rest my bottom from sitting constantly.

"Just to be able to walk unaided again, would be incredible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know