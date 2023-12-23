Three more teenagers have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old schoolboy was fatally stabbed.

Ashraf Habimana died in hospital after he was stabbed in Nunnery Lane, Luton, on 29 September.

Bedfordshire Police has charged three 16-year-old boys in connection with the incident in which another teenager was also seriously injured.

The teenagers, all from Luton, are also facing charges of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two of them have also been charged with attempted murder.

Three 17-year-olds have already been charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of Ashraf.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We are determined to take robust action against anyone involved in the tragic death of Ashraf Habimana.

"We must all play our part in taking a strong stance against anyone who thinks violence or carrying a weapon is okay."

