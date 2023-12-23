Firefighters are urging people to not leave candles burning unattended after a fire destroyed a family's living room.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze in Felmongers, Harlow, Essex, just before 3pm on Thursday, after a neighbour heard the smoke alarm going off and called 999.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service found a fire in the front room. They believe it was caused by an unattended candle that had overheated on a glass table.

Crews rescued a dog from the house which is badly damaged from the smoke and fire.

The damaged living room in an Essex house after firefighters believe a candle was left unattended. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Watch manager Steve Allen, from Harlow Fire Station, said: “Make sure to blow any candles out every time you need to leave the room, even if you’re only leaving for a moment.

"Our advice would be to swap real candles for LED candles, they’re much safer.

"We’d also like to highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms, they’re not just there to alert you to a fire but your neighbours and any passers-by too if you’re not home."

