ITV News Anglia has been out and about over the past week getting your insights, tips and tricks ahead of the festive season with our 'Christmas Cracker' series.

With the big day just around the corner there's snow time like the present to dig out some Christmas puns as we look back on some of your best answers.

So avoid getting your tinsel in a tangle when it comes to shopping for those last minute gifts as we take a look at how the East of England will be celebrating Christmas.

When it comes to gift-buying the regions' shoppers tend to fall into one of two camps - either bought and wrapped by the start of December or battling for bargains on Christmas Eve.

Which one are you?

Play Brightcove video

But wait - there's myrrh.

The morning of 25 December is arguably the most exciting day of the year for children... and some of us who are still young at heart.

Do you and your family run downstairs as soon as the first person opens their eyes?

Are pyjamas and slippers allowed until lunchtime?

We asked shoppers when they will be opening their presents this Christmas Day. Here's what they told us:

Play Brightcove video

Now, when it comes to food on Christmas Day, the rule book tends to go out the window.

Chocolate gold coins before breakfast. Season's eatings!

If the roast dinner is the king of dinners, then the Christmas roast dinner must surely be the best meal of the year.

Turkey, stuffing, sprouts, carrots, parsnips, red cabbage, fluffy roast potatoes and lashings of rich gravy - the options are endless. There are some pretty amazing vegetarian options too.

We asked you what your top tips in the kitchen were to ensure Christmas dinner is a winner.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know