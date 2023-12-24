Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major fire on several industrial units.

Around 60 crews were called to the blaze at Stambridge, near Southend in Essex, at around mid-day on Christmas Eve.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service is warning people in the nearby area to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews from Southend, Leigh, Chelmsford, Rayleigh Weir, Grays, Basildon, Corringham and Rochford were called and are using aerial ladder platforms.

The fire service said the blaze was covering an area of 100 metres by 50 metres.

An investigation will be held to find out the cause of the fire.

